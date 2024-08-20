Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.68%

Aug 20 2024
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.68% at 7042.55 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 4.47%, Bank of Baroda jumped 2.83% and Punjab National Bank added 1.86%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 54.00% over last one year compared to the 27.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.11% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.51% to close at 24698.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.47% to close at 80802.86 today.
Aug 20 2024

