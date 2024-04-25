Business Standard
Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 1845.60 crore
Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries reported to Rs 272.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 1845.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1724.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1420.94% to Rs 879.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 6413.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6125.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1845.601724.01 7 6413.786125.07 5 OPM %13.053.68 -14.134.18 - PBDT379.4358.55 548 1048.83202.85 417 PBT356.6334.02 948 963.21104.93 818 NP272.98-13.08 LP 879.5657.83 1421
