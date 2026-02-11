Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 2975.77 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 34.77% to Rs 97.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 2975.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3211.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2975.773211.1013.7911.35292.95316.90199.55199.8397.09148.85

