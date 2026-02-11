Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 33.92 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 27.27% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.9235.532.301.801.491.670.510.730.400.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News