Technopack Polymers rallies on bonus issue plan

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Technopack Polymers hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 81.60 after the company's board approved a bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio.

The company will issue 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each against every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10.

Technopack Polymers is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plastic and paper packaging solutions for the FMCG industry. They offer a wide range of high-quality packaging products, including rigid-flexible plastic packaging, paper packaging, and corrugated boxes.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

