Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy gets transmission project from REC

Adani Energy gets transmission project from REC

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy for establishing a transmission system to evacuate power from the 20 GW Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

The Letter of Intent was received under Phase-III Part-I through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding Process. The LoI is contingent upon the company's unconditional acceptance and meeting certain conditions within 10 days of issuance and is subject to the execution of binding agreements between the parties.

Adani Energy Solutions (formerly known as Adani Transmission (ATL)) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. It is the country's largest private transmission company, holding an operational portfolio of 28 projects and an under-implementation portfolio of nine transmission and nine smart meter projects with a cumulative transmission network of more than 20,509 circuit km (ckm).

 

REC, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Power, provides financial assistance to the power sector in all segments. It funds its business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans, apart from foreign borrowings.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions fell 0.83% to Rs 809.45, while those shares of REC shed 0.36% to Rs 541.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Law minister Meghwal slams Congress for not giving Ambedkar his due

India vs Australia Playing 11 updates

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Rohit Sharma press conference live updates today

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: KL to open, I will bat in middle, says Captain Rohit

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, Financial, FMCG stocks drive Sensex 650 pts higher to 81,600; Nifty at 24,650

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Open to the idea of alternate financing models for MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon