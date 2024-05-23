Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 506.98 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.34% to Rs 193.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 1492.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1213.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 15.83% to Rs 89.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 506.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.506.98396.411492.711213.9727.3925.9421.1722.28137.31107.63310.66277.30114.9595.58246.97236.1089.4977.26193.86184.03