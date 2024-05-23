Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 423.63 crore
Net Loss of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 423.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 1530.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1562.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales423.63455.75 -7 1530.591562.72 -2 OPM %4.70-9.66 -3.33-4.36 - PBDT13.10-51.39 LP 32.06-78.30 LP PBT0.17-60.03 LP -14.93-112.44 87 NP-2.35-44.69 95 -12.25-72.69 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asian Granito India Ltd Welcomes Bollywood Star Ranbir Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Varmora Granito Elevates Retail Experience with Grand Unveiling of Varmora Universe Showrooms in Chhattisgarh

Indian Metals &amp; Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.75% in the March 2024 quarter

ITC consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 3.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajel Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon