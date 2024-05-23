Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 423.63 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 1530.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1562.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 423.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.423.63455.751530.591562.724.70-9.663.33-4.3613.10-51.3932.06-78.300.17-60.03-14.93-112.44-2.35-44.69-12.25-72.69