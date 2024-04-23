Business Standard
Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 291.06% to Rs 1170.52 crore
Net profit of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 146.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 291.06% to Rs 1170.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 299.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 62.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.67% to Rs 2314.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1170.52299.32 291 2314.32919.57 152 OPM %12.83-2.74 -4.721.53 - PBDT290.798.43 3349 282.6779.85 254 PBT232.61-27.04 LP 100.22-42.65 LP NP146.78-11.47 LP 62.98-36.41 LP
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

