Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 291.06% to Rs 1170.52 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 62.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.67% to Rs 2314.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 146.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 291.06% to Rs 1170.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 299.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.