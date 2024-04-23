Business Standard
Sakuma Exports edges higher after bagging Rs 150-crore sugar supply contract

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Sakuma Exports advanced 2.38% to Rs 28.83 after the company said that it has successfully entered into a significant contract amounting to approximately Rs 150 crore for the supply of sugar to the North East, West Bengal, and Bihar regions.
The company expects this deal to strengthen its market presence.
"We are actively pursuing similar opportunities in northern India, aiming to expand our operations and capitalize on growing demand in the region. This initiative underscores our commitment to meeting the rising demand for sugar, Sakuma Exports said in a statement.
Sakuma Exports trades in commodities such as sugar, edible oil, cotton, rice, and other agricultural commodities.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.03% to Rs 6.45 crore on a 4.01% fall in sales to Rs 777.07 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

