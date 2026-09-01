Telge Projects acquires Wheaton Detailing Services Inc.

To strengthen its service capabilities in the U.S. structural engineering market

Telge Projects announced that its material subsidiary, Telge Global Inc. (formerly known as Telge Projects Inc.), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding ordinary share capital of Wheaton Detailing Services, Inc (WDS Inc.), a U.S-based company engaged in structural steel detailing and steel design services.

The acquisition marks Telge Projects' strategic entry into the industrial, petrochemical and commercial structural steel markets in the U.S., further expanding the addressable market beyond its existing capabilities.

WDS Inc.'s established presence and domain expertise in these sectors will enable Telge Projects to access new customer segments and participate in a broader range of structural engineering and steel detailing projects.