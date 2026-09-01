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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud receives 3rd consecutive DFCCIL order

Magellanic Cloud receives 3rd consecutive DFCCIL order

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Magellanic Cloud with its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has secured its third consecutive Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) within a short span. The latest LOA, received from DFCCIL, Ajmer, is valued at Rs 3.29 crore for IP-based CCTV and intrusion monitoring under the CGM Ajmer Unit.
 

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:16 PM IST