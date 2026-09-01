Magellanic Cloud receives 3rd consecutive DFCCIL order
Magellanic Cloud with its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has secured its third consecutive Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) within a short span. The latest LOA, received from DFCCIL, Ajmer, is valued at Rs 3.29 crore for IP-based CCTV and intrusion monitoring under the CGM Ajmer Unit.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:16 PM IST