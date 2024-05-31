Business Standard
Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 22.97 crore
Net profit of Vedavaag Systems rose 92.11% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.09% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 86.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.9719.93 15 86.7085.01 2 OPM %21.8119.52 -19.2519.21 - PBDT4.904.02 22 16.5816.44 1 PBT2.491.98 26 9.9010.14 -2 NP2.191.14 92 7.897.58 4
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

