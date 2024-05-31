Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 22.97 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4.09% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 86.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems rose 92.11% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.22.9719.9386.7085.0121.8119.5219.2519.214.904.0216.5816.442.491.989.9010.142.191.147.897.58