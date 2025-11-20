Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Tembo Global Industries advanced 1.08% to Rs 810.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 107.05 crore from Adani Enterprises and its group companies.

The order covers project planning, management, design, oversight, and consultancy services for multiple infrastructure projects.

The total value of the order is Rs 1,07,05,20,000 and it is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

Tembo Global Industries specializes in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners, anchors, HVAC, anti-vibration systems, and equipment for a range of installations including industrial, commercial, utility, and OEM. The company also engages in the trade of metal products that complement its manufacturing operations. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.7% to Rs 20.08 crore on 93.2% surge in net sales to Rs 245.41 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.65% to Rs 3,198.75 crore, while revenue from operations declined 6.01% to Rs 21,248.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. The counter rose 0.80% to Rs 2,450.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

