South Indian Bank slides on profit taking

South Indian Bank slides on profit taking

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

South Indian Bank fell 5.11% to Rs 38.96 as traders booked profits following a sharp upmove over the past few sessions.

The stock had rallied 8.11% in the previous three trading days. The stock is up 29.58% in three-month and 19.68% in one-year.

The Kerala-based private lender operates 948 branches, two ultra-small branches, three satellite branches, 1,143 ATMs and 126 cash-recycling machines across the country, along with a representative office in Dubai.

In Q2 FY26, the bank reported an 8% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 351.36 crore, while net interest income declined 8% to Rs 808 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

