Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

US dollar index speculative longs fell to their lowest level in four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 13636 contracts in the data reported through September 30, 2025, showing a fall of 3292 net positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

