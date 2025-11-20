Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 5.28 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79511 shares in the past one month.

 

Radico Khaitan Ltd surged 8.11% to Rs 3490.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12643 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soared 6.01% to Rs 21.53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 572.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Emergency declared in Washington to maintain fuel supply at Seattle airport

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty50 atop 26,150; SMIDs gather pace

Gretex Corporate Services share price

Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO

National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

Sunita Tools share price

Sunita Tools rises 4% as Avisan Group deal marks naval defence entry

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rose 5.50% to Rs 760.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd advanced 5.48% to Rs 875.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47896 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

South Indian Bank slides on profit taking

South Indian Bank slides on profit taking

Sensex gains 241 pts; oil & gas share advance

Sensex gains 241 pts; oil & gas share advance

Epack Prefab Techn rises on inking MoU with MASCOT South Asia for Gujarat expansion

Epack Prefab Techn rises on inking MoU with MASCOT South Asia for Gujarat expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon