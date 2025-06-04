Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tepid inflation pulls Euro off six-week high, EUR/INR futures hold around 98 mark

Tepid inflation pulls Euro off six-week high, EUR/INR futures hold around 98 mark

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Euro fell sharply against the US dollar yesterday, coming off a six-week high as markets eyed tepid inflation readings from Eurozone. Euro tumbled around 0.60% against the US dollar as Eurozone inflation eased in May largely due to the slowdown in services inflation. Flash data from Eurostat showed that inflation eased to 1.9% in May, slightly below the central bank's target of 2 percent. Core inflation that strips out prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, also slowed to 2.3% from 2.7%. EUR/USD pair is currently holding flat around 1.1390 mark. This movement took a toll on the local EURO/INR futures on the NSE initially which opened lower at 97.70 mark before moving up. It currently holds at 97.95 right now, up 0.11% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

