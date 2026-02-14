Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 425.58% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 68.12% to Rs 11.19 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co rose 425.58% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.1935.10 -68 OPM %9.833.56 -PBDT2.300.52 342 PBT1.950.13 1400 NP2.260.43 426
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST