Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 425.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Terai Tea Co rose 425.58% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.1935.109.833.562.300.521.950.132.260.43

