Texel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 23.81 crore
Net Loss of Texel Industries reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 94.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.8128.62 -17 94.8999.72 -5 OPM %2.60-3.00 -2.35-1.59 - PBDT-0.85-1.90 55 -3.20-5.87 45 PBT-2.23-3.25 31 -8.66-11.14 22 NP-2.23-3.20 30 -8.66-11.18 23
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

