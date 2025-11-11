Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 126.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 5.22 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 126.24% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.224.78 9 OPM %-5.17-56.90 -PBDT8.493.63 134 PBT8.003.02 165 NP5.952.63 126
