Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 270.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.83% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.23 48 OPM %108.8247.83 -PBDT0.370.10 270 PBT0.370.10 270 NP0.370.10 270
