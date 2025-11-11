Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 34.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 43.07 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 34.15% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 43.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.0734.31 26 OPM %8.037.37 -PBDT2.661.71 56 PBT2.201.34 64 NP1.651.23 34
