DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 35.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 153.42 croreNet profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 35.77% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 153.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.42130.32 18 OPM %5.524.93 -PBDT7.125.11 39 PBT6.974.98 40 NP5.013.69 36
