India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 12.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 171.67 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 12.73% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 171.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.