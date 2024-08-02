India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 12.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 171.67 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 12.73% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 171.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales171.67178.76 -4 OPM %4.598.25 -PBDT13.1412.26 7 PBT4.393.93 12 NP3.102.75 13
