SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS"

SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS"

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
SEAMEC announced that the company's vessel SEAMEC PRINCESS is chartered hire to Supreme Offshore Construction & Technical Services for working in ONGC Oilfield, West Coast of India for carrying out jobs related to SAT Diving and AIR Diving for contract of ONGC. The total value of the contract is approximately USD 460,000 exclusive of GST.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

