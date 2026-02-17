SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS"
SEAMEC announced that the company's vessel SEAMEC PRINCESS is chartered hire to Supreme Offshore Construction & Technical Services for working in ONGC Oilfield, West Coast of India for carrying out jobs related to SAT Diving and AIR Diving for contract of ONGC. The total value of the contract is approximately USD 460,000 exclusive of GST.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST