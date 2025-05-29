Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail rises after bagging wagon supply order from Ministry of Railways

Texmaco Rail rises after bagging wagon supply order from Ministry of Railways

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 1.28% to Rs 161.75 after the company announced that it has been awarded a wagon-supply contract worth Rs 140.55 crore by the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways.

As per the terms of the order, the company would manufacture and supply 8 rakes of flat multi-purpose wagons within a period of 6 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company has reported 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

