Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 142.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 142.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 1553.66 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 142.63% to Rs 220.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 1553.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1870.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 86.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 5574.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6104.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1553.661870.27 -17 5574.766104.32 -9 OPM %18.389.08 -5.204.05 - PBDT270.58137.67 97 204.87127.42 61 PBT217.4582.46 164 -10.67-95.05 89 NP220.2890.79 143 -23.57-86.41 73

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

