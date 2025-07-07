Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TFCI hits record high as board to mull stock split proposal on 10 July

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) rallied 7.37% to Rs 281.90 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 10 July 2025, to consider the proposal for sub-division or split of the existing equity shares.

Meeting of the board of directors of Tourism Finance Corporation of India will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia to consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital by way of sub-division/ split of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the board of directors subject to approval of the shareholders, the company stated in exchange filing.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India, popularly known as TFCI, is a public financial institution with core objective of providing finance and advisory services to the tourism sector in India. Besides tourism, the company also provides finance to educational institutions, healthcare institutions, non-banking finance companies, real-estate sector engaged in affordable/middle class housing development, other services such as logistics, warehousing, etc., renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 48.04% to Rs 30.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.40 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 20.49% year on year (YoY) to Rs 69.45 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 284 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

