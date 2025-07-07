Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd registered volume of 7137.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 780.63 lakh shares

Jyothy Labs Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd registered volume of 7137.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 780.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.15% to Rs.22.39. Volumes stood at 748.04 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 43.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.93% to Rs.355.45. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59879 shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.1,845.10. Volumes stood at 90492 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Mayawati

EC should take cognisance of violent incidents in Bihar: Mayawati

ICAI India

ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade range-bound; SMIDs dip; FMCG outperforms; Reliance up 1%

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Kaladan project between India, Myanmar to be operational by 2027: Sonowal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 66.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.06% to Rs.1,265.20. Volumes stood at 6.55 lakh shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 28.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.82% to Rs.254.10. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Sigachi Industries board appoints Lijo Chacko as Deputy Group CEO

Sigachi Industries board appoints Lijo Chacko as Deputy Group CEO

Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon