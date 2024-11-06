Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 1178.10 crore

Net loss of Thangamayil Jewellery reported to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 1178.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 992.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1178.10992.11 19 OPM %-0.632.46 -PBDT-18.0415.93 PL PBT-23.5512.26 PL NP-17.448.39 PL

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

