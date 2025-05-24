Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Dapic Metropolis Healthcare (formerly known as Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services), a wholly owned subsidiary of Metropolis Healthcare, has completed the acquisition of entire business of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre (DAPIC a partnership firm), Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja (collectively referred to as acquired business) as a going-concern, effective 23 May 2025, in accordance with the terms agreed under the Business Transfer Agreement.

Following the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the acquired business are now being carried out under Dapic Metropolis Healthcare effective 23 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon