The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Navkar Corporation Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd and Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2024.

The Anup Engineering Ltd soared 13.25% to Rs 3067 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 878 shares in the past one month.

Navkar Corporation Ltd spiked 13.03% to Rs 99.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd surged 10.65% to Rs 545.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3276 shares in the past one month.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd spurt 9.98% to Rs 76.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43218 shares in the past one month.

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd rose 9.97% to Rs 14.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 110.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

