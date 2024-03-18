Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging licenses renewal contract from BMC

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Ceinsys Tech was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 571.65 after the company announced that it has received work order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for renewal of AutoCAD licenses amounting to Rs 2.79 crore.
The scope of the contract involves renewal of 35 AutoCAD severe based licenses for a period of three years, i.e. from 26 April 2024 to 25 April 2027.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ceinsys Tech is a solution provider offering geographical information services (GIS) and engineering solutions. The company specializes in designing, capturing, storing, manipulating, analyzing and manage all types of geographical data.
The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 62.58 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 280.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Marine Electricals hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 104 cr

Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Remsons Inds hits the roof on forming JV with Daiichi

Shakti Pumps hits the roof after bagging work contract from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency

Coforge to raise Rs 3,200 cr via QIP

Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves production milestones

Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Railtel Corp rises on Rs 352-cr order win

HAL inks pact with Defence Ministry for Rs 2,890-cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon