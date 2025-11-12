The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 170.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 24.62 croreNet profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 170.83% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.6220.49 20 OPM %46.1435.29 -PBDT8.656.36 36 PBT1.350.39 246 NP1.300.48 171
