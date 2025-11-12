India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 3.50 croreNet profit of India Home Loans rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.503.28 7 OPM %56.8660.67 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.070.06 17
