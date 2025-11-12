Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.32 19 OPM %55.266.25 -PBDT0.210.02 950 PBT0.210.02 950 NP0.160.02 700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon