The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 98.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 23.60% to Rs 55.00 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 98.39% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.60% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales55.0044.50 24 OPM %7.057.48 -PBDT2.501.56 60 PBT1.550.79 96 NP1.230.62 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

