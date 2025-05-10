The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 93.99 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 63.35% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 93.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.03% to Rs 42.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 352.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales93.9986.49 9 352.97287.73 23 OPM %23.8525.95 -26.1417.84 - PBDT14.0319.25 -27 77.7047.73 63 PBT11.0016.10 -32 66.6136.31 83 NP5.753.52 63 42.5318.57 129
