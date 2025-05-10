GRP consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 160.34 croreNet profit of GRP rose 66.67% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 160.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.60% to Rs 30.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 550.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales160.34137.94 16 550.45461.38 19 OPM %20.4916.47 -12.3610.99 - PBDT29.8521.20 41 58.9545.05 31 PBT25.6917.76 45 42.9332.58 32 NP19.4511.67 67 30.7022.64 36
