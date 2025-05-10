Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 399.70 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 2.80% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 399.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.68% to Rs 61.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 1357.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1153.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales399.70330.92 21 1357.051153.19 18 OPM %12.2212.70 -12.9312.02 - PBDT37.0633.25 11 133.42111.23 20 PBT23.4523.59 -1 83.1177.36 7 NP17.2416.77 3 61.7356.80 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 1210.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 1210.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit rises 99.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit rises 99.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon