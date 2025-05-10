Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 399.70 croreNet profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 2.80% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 399.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.68% to Rs 61.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 1357.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1153.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales399.70330.92 21 1357.051153.19 18 OPM %12.2212.70 -12.9312.02 - PBDT37.0633.25 11 133.42111.23 20 PBT23.4523.59 -1 83.1177.36 7 NP17.2416.77 3 61.7356.80 9
