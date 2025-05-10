Novartis India standalone net profit rises 99.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 83.88 croreNet profit of Novartis India rose 99.59% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 83.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.44% to Rs 100.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 356.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.8881.17 3 356.27335.07 6 OPM %28.5113.81 -25.6619.48 - PBDT34.4221.47 60 132.61125.45 6 PBT33.8921.33 59 130.42122.84 6 NP29.3014.68 100 100.9085.19 18
