Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 2.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 2.13% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.722.00 -14 OPM %76.1657.50 -PBDT1.301.39 -6 PBT1.271.34 -5 NP0.920.94 -2
