Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.210.2457.1466.670.120.170.120.170.120.17