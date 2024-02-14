Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.210.24 -13 OPM %57.1466.67 -PBDT0.120.17 -29 PBT0.120.17 -29 NP0.120.17 -29
