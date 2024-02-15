Third round of talks set between Central Govt and agitating farmers in Chandigarh

The persistent farmer's agitation in Punjab-Haryana has not only disrupted the lives of the local populace but has also begun to impact essential aspects of daily life. Reports reveal that the unrest has led to price surges for key commodities, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the general public. Additionally, transportation disruptions stemming from the agitation have added to the prevailing hardships experienced by the wider community.

The Central Government and leaders of agitating farmer organizations are set to partake in crucial discussions in Chandigarh with expectations high for a potential breakthrough in the ongoing standoff. This news comes amid public anticipation for a swift and amicable resolution to the escalating tensions. The third round of talks, to be attended by Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai, is poised to draw significant attention as stakeholders seek a way forward.