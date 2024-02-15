Third round of talks set between Central Govt and agitating farmers in Chandigarh

The persistent farmer's agitation in Punjab-Haryana has not only disrupted the lives of the local populace but has also begun to impact essential aspects of daily life. Reports reveal that the unrest has led to price surges for key commodities, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the general public. Additionally, transportation disruptions stemming from the agitation have added to the prevailing hardships experienced by the wider community.
