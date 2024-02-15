Venus Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd and Roto Pumps Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2024.

Venus Remedies Ltd lost 10.58% to Rs 364.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 56651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12529 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd crashed 9.67% to Rs 156. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26959 shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd tumbled 9.63% to Rs 490.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32751 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd pared 9.04% to Rs 673.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 595 shares in the past one month.

Roto Pumps Ltd corrected 7.50% to Rs 402.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25076 shares in the past one month.

