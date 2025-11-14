Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook (India) opens foreign exchange office in Kottayam, Kerala

Thomas Cook (India) opens foreign exchange office in Kottayam, Kerala

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) has unveiled its new store in Kottayam, Kerala. The new outlet marks a significant upgrade in both design and customer experience - centrally located with a spacious office layout and enhanced support facilities. With this addition, the Thomas Cook India's Forex network spans to 14 locations across Kerala.

Thomas Cook's foreign exchange office in Kottayam offers the Company access to a diverse mix of leisure and business segments, led by families, working professionals and students. Situated in central Kerala, Kottayam benefits from its strategic proximity to Kochi, including easy access to Cochin International Airport and Infopark Kochi. With robust multimodal connectivity and access to key business corridors, the outlet serves as an ideal catchment to drive Thomas Cook India's Foreign Exchange business. The store will also cater to surrounding locales such as Alappuzha and Thiruvalla renowned for their tourism appeal and strong NRI base, respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Leuprolide Acetate injection

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Leuprolide Acetate injection

Sensex, Nifty eke out gains after late rebound; PSU banks lead recovery

Sensex, Nifty eke out gains after late rebound; PSU banks lead recovery

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 111.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 111.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 8.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 8.27% in the September 2025 quarter

KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon