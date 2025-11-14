Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 8.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 63.05 croreNet profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 8.27% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 63.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.0563.99 -1 OPM %9.808.88 -PBDT5.663.92 44 PBT3.010.55 447 NP2.332.54 -8
