Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 111.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.32% to Rs 22.00 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology rose 111.25% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.32% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.0010.17 116 OPM %16.1814.06 -PBDT2.751.23 124 PBT2.491.16 115 NP1.690.80 111
