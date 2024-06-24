Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tide Water Oil surges after promoter Standard Greases &amp; Specialities acquires additional 2% stake

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Tide Water Oil (India) zoomed 7.54% to Rs 2086.10 after the company's committee of directors approved a proposal from joint promoter Standard Greases & Specialities to acquire an additional 351,000 shares (representing 2.01% equity) of the company.
As of 31 March 2024, Standard Greases & Specialities held a stake of 34.34% in Tide Water Oil.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Tide Water Oil (India) is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of lubricants. Its products include automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants and greases. It has a total installed capacity of 105,000 kilo liters per annum (KLPA) for lubricants across 5 locations in West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and 6,160 MTPA of grease at its Tamil Nadu and West Bengal plants.
The company had reported sales of Rs 1,931.19 crore and a net profit of Rs 142.93 crore in FY24 as against sales and PAT of Rs 1,853.80 crore and Rs 114.58 crore recorded in FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon